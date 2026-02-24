Ramaphosa thanks Putin for release of South Africans fighting for Russia

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday thanked his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for helping to secure the return home of 17 of the country’s citizens.

They were allegedly tricked into believing they were going to Russia for bodyguard training, but instead found themselves on the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa said 4 of the men are already back in the country and that 11 others would be on their way home soon.

A further two remain in Russia, one of whom is in a hospital in Moscow while the other is undergoing “administrative travel processing”.

The group had sent “distress calls” to the South African government in November after getting trapped in the epicentre of fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Ramaphosa raised their case with Putin earlier this month.

Investigations into how the men were duped into fighting for Russia are ongoing.

They revolve around allegations of human trafficking, fraud, and violations of a law prohibiting South Africans from fighting for a foreign country's army without government authorisation.

The president also reiterated his country’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict through negotiation.

His announcement of the men’s return comes on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In address marking the day, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin "has not achieved his goals" in the war and that Kyiv would do everything to achieve peace and ensure justice.

But he added that any settlement should not "betray" the price paid by Ukrainians throughout the conflict.