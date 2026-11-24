Nvidia staff cheered as its recently reinstated CEO Jensen Huang returned to its California headquarters on Monday, 11 days after his resignation.

Huang, a company co-founder, stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working as a spy for Beijing.

The company's board of directors reinstated him as CEO on Monday, six days after it had rejected his offer to return.

US President Donald Trump praised the move and said he had personally intervened to get Nvidia to hire him back.

"I want to thank all of you," Huang — forgoing one of his signature black leather jackets — said in videos posted on social media Monday that AFP has not been able to verify.

"I'm terribly sorry for putting you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes, and I'm going to work on coming back," he said.

One video shows a staff member rushing up to hug him, burying her head in his shoulder.

As the crowd chanted "Jensen! Jensen! Jensen!", he continued: "Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

Huang still faces an internal inquiry into his behaviour, and has also been summoned to appear before Congress next month in hearings and committees. His company is also under investigation by regulators.

But after Trump's intervention, the effectiveness of those probes is now in question.

Nvidia, the central player in the AI economy, saw its share price crater after Huang left the company, throwing the rest of the industry into turmoil and prompting loud calls for his return from friends including Elon Musk.

The firm's share price rocketed more than 30% on Monday before falling back in pre-market deals on Tuesday.