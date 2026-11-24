mineral resources
Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi says the country must do more to ensure its vast mineral wealth benefits its own people, calling for greater local processing and industrial development.
Speaking at the opening of the Makutano Mining business forum in Kinshasa on Monday, Tshisekedi said the country had long exported raw minerals while much of the economic value was created elsewhere.
"For far too long, the abundance of our natural resources has stood in stark contrast to the meager benefits our people have derived from them. We have exported minerals while importing a large portion of the products made from them. Our country must no longer be merely a major producer of minerals. It must become an economy capable of taking greater control over their processing and value creation."
The DRC is one of the world's major producers of copper and cobalt, as well as other minerals essential to global industries.
Tshisekedi said the country must move beyond simply extracting resources and develop its capacity to process them locally.
00:57
Tshisekedi and Ruto meet in Congo-Brazzaville to resolve DR Congo-Kenya rift
02:06
Ebola burial teams in DRC work through health risks and prejudice
01:06
DR Congo-Rwanda tensions force Francophonie leadership election delay until 2027
01:13
Francophonie summit opens in Cambodia overshadowed by African tensions
01:00
DR Congo: At least 44 dead in attack by Islamic State-linked gunmen
01:01
DR Congo Ebola outbreak surpasses 11,000 cases as conflict hampers response