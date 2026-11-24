Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi says the country must do more to ensure its vast mineral wealth benefits its own people, calling for greater local processing and industrial development.

Speaking at the opening of the Makutano Mining business forum in Kinshasa on Monday, Tshisekedi said the country had long exported raw minerals while much of the economic value was created elsewhere.

"For far too long, the abundance of our natural resources has stood in stark contrast to the meager benefits our people have derived from them. We have exported minerals while importing a large portion of the products made from them. Our country must no longer be merely a major producer of minerals. It must become an economy capable of taking greater control over their processing and value creation."

The DRC is one of the world's major producers of copper and cobalt, as well as other minerals essential to global industries.

Tshisekedi said the country must move beyond simply extracting resources and develop its capacity to process them locally.