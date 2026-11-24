Indonesia: Search continues for workers trapped after deadly factory fire

The fire broke out on 21 November at the Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Indonesia’s Banten province, west of Jakarta. Aerial footage filmed on Monday shows collapsed roofs and large sections of the complex reduced to ruins. The death toll has risen to 26, with eight workers still missing. Most victims were recovered from the second floor, where rescuers said many had died trying to reach an emergency exit. More than 600 emergency personnel have been mobilised, with unstable structures hampering searches across the 2,000-square-metre area affected by the blaze. Police are collecting DNA samples from relatives to identify the victims. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical fault in an air-conditioning unit may have sparked the fire, although the cause remains unconfirmed. The company, which produces the popular Milkita confectionery brand, has apologised and pledged support for victims’ families. The disaster has renewed concerns over industrial fire safety in Indonesia.