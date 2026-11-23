Mali’s under-17 team came from behind to beat Belgium 2-1 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Belgium took the lead in the 13th minute, but Djiguo Koita equalised five minutes later. Yaya Niang then scored the winner in the second half, completing a comeback for the Young Eagles.

“It was a difficult match because we were playing against the European champions,” Koita said. “We listened to the coaches, played together, and in the end everything went well.”

Mali coach Soumila Coulibaly said his team had prepared for Belgium’s aerial play and attacks down the wings. “We knew it was going to be a very difficult match,” he said, adding that both teams had started with three points and Mali needed a win to strengthen its qualification hopes.

Mali’s next match is against Vietnam.