Belgium: Workers march against spending cuts as living costs rise

Carrying placards warning that "Rent is eating into our wages" and "The rich earn more, the workers pay more", demonstrators rallied in Brussels to oppose around €10 billion in proposed spending cuts before clashes broke out with riot police, who responded with tear gas, water cannons and charges as a car burned and officers made arrests amid plumes of smoke. For protesters already squeezed by high energy costs, inflation and shrinking purchasing power, the planned savings threaten to place an unfair burden on the lowest-paid while undermining social security, employment support and help for families. The street anger spilled over on the very day Prime Minister Bart De Wever met King Philippe to update him on strained talks over Belgium’s 2027 budget. Having set a year-end deadline for coalition partners to sign off on the cuts, and warned that the government could collapse if negotiations fail, De Wever now faces sharpening resistance both inside parliament and on the streets as he seeks to reconcile fiscal discipline with demands to protect living standards.