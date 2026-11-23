Tensions are rising in Libya following an attack on two vessels off the coast of Benghazi, including a Russian warship. Naval forces in the east of the country have been placed on maximum alert. Kyiv claims to have carried out an operation targeting Russian military assets, while the United Nations is calling for an independent investigation and warning of a possible expansion of the Russia-Ukraine conflict onto Libyan soil.

Amid growing tensions in the Red Sea and the Middle East, China is stepping up its diplomatic engagement in the Horn of Africa. Chinese envoys have travelled to Ethiopia, Djibouti, Egypt and Eritrea to promote dialogue, regional security and cooperation among countries in the region.

On the climate front, COP31 has ended in Turkey without a major agreement. Negotiations stalled over fossil fuels, climate finance and carbon capture. The outcome has renewed calls for reform of a process widely seen as paralysed by the consensus rule.

In Central Africa, efforts are underway to ease tensions between Nairobi and Kinshasa. Kenyan President William Ruto and DR Congo's President Félix Tshisekedi met in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, under the mediation of Denis Sassou-Nguesso. Both leaders pledged to prioritise dialogue and strengthen economic and healthcare cooperation.

In Cairo, honey is taking centre stage. The annual festival celebrates Egyptian producers and raises awareness among visitors about the different varieties of honey. The sector is expanding, with more than 20,000 tonnes produced this year and several thousand tonnes exported.

What's coming up

From November 23 to 29, Rwanda hosts the Mashariki African Film Festival, an event dedicated to African cinema, featuring screenings, meetings and discussions on the continent's audiovisual creativity.

On November 26, a new hearing is scheduled in Egypt in the case involving Lina Attalah. The editor-in-chief of independent media outlet Mada Masr continues her legal battle in proceedings closely followed by press freedom organisations.

On the same day, in Nigeria, the driver involved in Anthony Joshua's car accident is due to appear in court. He faces charges following a crash that claimed the lives of two of the British heavyweight boxing champion's close associates and left Joshua injured.

On November 27, South Africa is expected to announce the composition of its executive leadership. The announcement comes amid negotiations and power-sharing arrangements within the governing coalition.

Finally, on December 1, Ghana will introduce new banknotes. The new notes, designed to be more durable and secure, will circulate alongside the old banknotes, which will remain legal tender.

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