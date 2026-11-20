Ukraine: Rescue teams search wreckage after deadly Russian strike on Kyiv

Smoke billowed over Kyiv and flames tore through apartment blocks and offices after Russia unleashed more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles across Ukraine overnight, killing at least eight people, six of them in the capital, and injuring 15, according to Ukrainian authorities and emergency services. Alongside residential and commercial buildings, strikes hit hospitals, essential infrastructure and three bridges spanning the Dnipro River, leaving streets littered with shattered masonry, twisted metal and wrecked cars. Across the battered capital, firefighters battled blazes while rescue teams searched ruined structures for survivors, police combed the debris for forensic evidence and utility crews worked to restore vital services. Some fires had been brought under control, but responders continued working to extinguish remaining blazes, clear rubble and assess damage across the capital. The devastating barrage, coming just a day after an earlier wave of attacks damaged diplomatic premises in Kyiv, made good on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning of a "painful" retaliation for Ukraine’s strike on the Crimean Bridge earlier in the week.