Civil society groups and activists protested Friday against United Nations climate talks' failure to advance ideas to move away from fossil fuels— mainly coal, oil and gas — which contribute to disasters such as Europe’s deadly heatwaves and Nepal’s devastating flooding.

Friday marks the scheduled end of the two-week summit, known as COP31, in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

These summits often end with a final text, or cover decision, which is then adopted by nearly 200 nations participating in the process.

Protesters gathered outside the venue and chanted while holding banners, "If you pollute, you pay! If you pollute, you pay! If you destroy, you pay! If you destroy, you pay!"

Goodness Anieno Dickson, who is a climate activist and was part of the protests, said that they have seen the draft cover decision and that the term "fossil fuel" was missing.

He called that "outrageous" and asked the presidency to put it back in the text.

Fossil fuels are by far the largest contributor to global climate change, according to the UN. They account for around 68% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

While Friday is the official last day, negotiators can go into overtime to iron out these often voluntary and non-binding agreements.

Past COPs have failed to agree on how to transition away from fossil fuels, which is still a sticking point in Turkey this year, even as warnings are growing that only slashing fossil fuels can avert its most catastrophic effects.

One of the main deals on the table is an electrification goal that aims to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

In the lead-up to COP31, the UN announced the world is dangerously close to missing its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.