Tunisian rights activist Sihem Bensedrine has been sentenced to five years in prison by the country’s criminal chamber for financial corruption.

The charges allege abuses and irregularities in the work of the Truth and Dignity Commission - or IVD - which Bensedrine used to chair.

The IVD was set up after Tunisia’s 2011 uprising to investigate human rights violations and state corruption.

Amnesty International accused Tunisian authorities of “escalating their assault” against human rights defenders. The NGO said Bensedrine is being punished for her work to expose decades of state abuses.

Bensedrine had previously received a combined 25 years in prison in two other cases involving the work of the IVD and Franco-Tunisian bank. She remains free pending an appeal of the convictions.