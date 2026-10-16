Zambia elected for three-year term on UN Human Rights Council

Zambia was elected on Tuesday to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027 to 2029 term.

It secured 177 votes in the General Assembly out of the 181 valid ballots on Tuesday, the highest score recorded by candidate countries in this election.

Zambia will officially take office on 1 January for its three-year term alongside the 15 other new nations on the 47-member body.

President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked UN member states for its vote of confidence, describing it as a strong endorsement of the country’s commitment to human rights.

He added that the success of Zambia’s membership will be measured by the experiences of citizens at home and the country’s ability to represent Africa.

Burundi, Ghana, and Nigeria were the other African nations to be elected.

They were joined by Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Nepal, Moldova, Ukraine, and Uruguay.

Established in 2006, the council is the UN’s main intergovernmental body responsible for promoting and protecting fundamental rights throughout the world.

Its missions include monitoring the human rights situation in different countries, conducting periodic reviews of member states, and addressing allegations of violations across the globe.

Seats are allocated according to geographical representation, with members elected by the General Assembly through a secret ballot.