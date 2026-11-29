The Human Rights Group has urged African members to stand by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it faces mounting pressure from the United States.

Ahead of the Court’s annual Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Human Rights Watch is calling on member countries, including African states, to defend the ICC’s independence and protect people who cooperate with it.

The rights group warns that proposals to limit the Court’s jurisdiction or shield powerful leaders from prosecution could undermine international justice. It also says countries should resist diplomatic pressure to withdraw from the Rome Statute.

This comes amid other nations like Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali announcing plans to withdraw from the ICC, accusing it of selective justice and calling it a tool of “neocolonial repression.” Their withdrawals are scheduled to take effect in June 2027.

The US president, Donald Trump, has also been criticizing the ICC, accusing it of overstepping its mandate by investigating people who are not part of the Rome Statute, like Israel.

The Assembly runs from November 30 to December 7.