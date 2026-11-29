Qatar is drawing on its experience staging major international sporting events as it hosts the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Doha. Organising a tournament of this scale requires significant investment, careful planning and close coordination, says Jasim Al-Jasim, CEO of the Local Organising Committee.

“We are averaging around 10,000 people per day here in Aspire Zone,” Al-Jasim said. “We have 10 pitches here in Aspire Zone. We’re using eight for the matches and two are used for the referees. So everything in this tournament specifically is happening here within the same venue. And that is something very, very unique and gives that kind of vibe for the tournament that I don’t think you can see anywhere else.”

Qatar is set to host five consecutive editions of the Under-17 World Cup, beginning with the 2025 tournament. This edition features 48 teams, with the competition now held annually. Al-Jasim said the compact setup builds on the approach used for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I think the main success of Qatar’s 2022 World Cup was the compact nature and everything was very close to each other,” he said. “You can move from one stadium to another. This is the same idea but even more compact, so you can walk between one match and another.”

Eight matches are scheduled each day during the group stage and the round of 32, with the tournament’s final set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium on 13 December.

Qatar’s ability to host major sporting events also depends on providing a secure environment for teams, officials and supporters. The country is hosting the Under-17 World Cup while also staging Formula One racing, putting its event planning and security arrangements in focus across two international competitions.