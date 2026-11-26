Mali finished top of Group G with a perfect record after beating Vietnam 2-0 on Thursday, completing a three-match winning run to reach the knockout rounds of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Mali coach Soumaila Coulibaly said the team had been prepared for the challenge of facing Belgium in the group stage.

“As I always say, there are differences between the four regions. We were prepared because Belgium were a major challenge in our group. We started the tournament well in our opening match, then faced Belgium in the second game. That was another good test for us,” Coulibaly said.

Forward Sanaba Keita said Mali were focused on their own performance, regardless of the opposition.

“We don’t focus on how difficult the matches are. We focus on ourselves. No one can scare us, so we keep going,” Keita said.

Mali’s run has also earned strong support from fans. Supporter Mohamed Cisse said the team’s performances had brought pride to the country.

“I have a lot of pride. Our football has disappointed us, but the new federation listens to the players and the fans. The team is fighting for the country, and the country is proud to support them,” Cisse said.

Côte d’Ivoire also advanced to the knockout rounds after defeating Jamaica 3-1, securing a place in the round of 32.

Man of the match Koudougnon Drebo welcomed the qualification and said the team was determined to keep progressing.

“I’m very happy to have qualified for the next round. We’re very proud of our coach and ourselves. The best is yet to come,” Drebo said.

Mali and Côte d’Ivoire will represent Africa in the knockout rounds of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.