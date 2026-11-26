The United Nations on Wednesday warned of a significant risk of a further escalation of violence in Nigeria’s western Niger State.

It comes following a spate of intercommunal attacks and reprisals linked to longstanding disputes between herders and farmers over grazing land and other resources.

The spokesperson for the, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Jeremy Laurence, said reports indicate that dozens of people, including children, were killed.

He said people appeared to have been targeted on the basis of their perceived ethnic affiliation in the attacks on 21 and 22 November.

Many homes were also set ablaze and there are reports of abductions.

“We call on the Nigerian authorities to take urgent measures to prevent further violence. We also call on all actors involved to refrain from violence and incitement, and to work towards de-escalation,” he said.

Laurence added that those responsible for the violence must be brought to justice in accordance with international human rights standards.

“This is crucial to preventing cycles of revenge, ethnic profiling and the collective punishment of entire communities,” he said.

The UN High Commissioner, Volker Türk, also called for prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into the violence.

Such attacks among farmers and herders over land resources are not rare in this part of Nigeria, but the problem is worsening as climate change turns grazing lands into barren desert.