As rubbish continues to pile up across the city, Guinea has ordered residents in the capital, Conakry, to conduct a massive clean-up operation by the end of the year.

The government’s announcement on Wednesday of the deadline to clear the city and its suburbs comes months after heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of a rubbish landfill.

At least 31 people died in the incident, resulting in the permanent closure of the Conakry site and the subsequent increase in the illegal dumping of garbage across the capital.

Sanitation Minister Aboubacar Camara said the city was generating about 3,000 tonnes of waste every day.

He said much of that garbage was ending up in the streets because of weaknesses in the collection system.

Prime minister Amadou Oury Bah called on local authorities to become more involved in organising waste collection, saying this could become a way of creating jobs.

He said government was taking measures to improve waste collection and recycling, including a national sanitation fund that would guarantee financing for the sector.

Camara said the first phase of the national clean-up policy covering the period from this year to 2030 is estimated at $610,000, adding that had been finalised with a waste collection operator.

There are also plans for equipment to move waste from transit and sorting centres to a new disposal site outside the capital.

The government reported plans to transform the closed waste site in Conakry into an urban park.