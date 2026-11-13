Turkey: Six-metre Trojan Horse spills plastic waste at COP31

Footage reveals mounds of plastic refuse cascading from a colossal wooden steed, surrounded by banner-waving Greenpeace demonstrators. Pedestrians halt to record the six-metre structure outside Konyaaltı’s municipal offices, an allegory of the mythical Trojan Horse designed to highlight the latent environmental cost of polymers, while local sanitation teams clear rubbish from a neighbouring stretch of coast. Produced in partnership with Danish artist Thomas Dambo, the piece targets plastic contamination and the fossil-fuel companies driving its output. According to activist Berk Butan, the sculpture demonstrates how plastics serve as the petrochemical industry's "Trojan Horse", embedding themselves seamlessly into modern life. Campaigners intend the display to galvanise global policymakers gathered for COP31 into curbing production and tightening waste management. At the unveiling, Konyaaltı Mayor Cem Kotan remarked that the installation broadcasts a resonant appeal to dignitaries meeting in Antalya and audiences worldwide. Arriving at a pivotal moment for international climate negotiations and industrial regulation, the artistic protest underscores the pressing demand to rein in fossil-fuel-based waste.