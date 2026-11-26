Energy: Africa's industrial push meets transition pressures

Africa wants to industrialize but it's being told it's time to decarbonize. Policymakers counter that leaping into an energy transition now would be suicidal for the continent's development and industrial ambitions.

They insist that they are not against clean energy — only the timeline. With the least emissions, least electricity, and least industry, Africa says it should retain the right to use its coal, oil, and gas to build energy security and prosperity.

Energy and mining expert Dr Victoria Nalule joins the show with insights on how Africa can power industrialization while navigating climate concerns.

Mining: DR Congo mandates local processing of minerals

From export bans to contract renegotiations, the Democratic Republic of Congo is determined to capture more value from its minerals.

At the Makutano Mining Forum in Kinshasa, President Felix Tshisekedi said the country is shifting away from raw material exports toward building local processing, refining, and battery component industries at home — to extract more value from its copper and cobalt.

Finance: Strong dollar triggers debt service concerns

A surging dollar has put several African currencies on the back foot, with limited forex inflows and expensive oil imports driving demand for the greenback.

Central banks have intervened by selling forex and tightening interest rates. But analysts warn that an increasingly aggressive dollar could make debt servicing harder while unsettling broader macroeconomic stability.