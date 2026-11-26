A crash involving a fuel tanker ignited a massive fire on a major highway surrounding Cairo on Wednesday, killing at least 31 people, Egyptian authorities said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The blaze on Ring Road, a key artery that encircles the Egyptian capital, also injured at least 21 people and left more than two dozen cars and motorcycles charred, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. Victims were then taken to Imbaba General Hospital in Giza.

Relatives of the victims and injured were seen waiting outside the hospital, some sitting on the sidewalk while others carried their injured relatives out of the hospital after receiving treatment.

An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading amongst the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene in the Warraq district of Imbaba, a Cairo suburb.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind most of the crashes.