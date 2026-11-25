Morocco’s capital, Rabat, came alive to the sound of music recently as the 13th edition of the Visa For Music festival took place.

The annual event is dedicated to the promotion of global musical diversity – with a particular focus on African and Middle Eastern musicians.

The 2026 edition began with a performance by the National Ballet of Burundi that was created this year.

”It tells the story of the birth of our country Burundi, the birth of the drum, and the resistance an important king who ruled the country," said Burundi‘s Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture, Lydia Nsekera.

Artists from a diverse set of genres – such as jazz, R&B and more - performed on stage across four venues.

Festival founder, Brahim El Mazned, said the event was essential as it goes hand-in-hand with the recent transformation in the field of music on the world stage.

“It’s also an opportunity for some artists to perform on stage. We received more than 900 candidates and around 40 were selected by a jury of professionals,” he said.

One of the performers was Benin singer and songwriter, Oaoli Tossou, known as OPA, who was the first artist from his country to win the RFI Prix Découverte last March, which highlights emerging artists.

Sara Moullablad, a Moroccan singer and composer, also performed her blend of jazz and traditional North African instruments.

There were also workshops, conferences, debates, and speed meetings between artists and programmers.

“It’s a gathering from which anyone who takes part in Visa for Music goes home with something," said El Mazned.

For Moroccan artist manager, Amine Slaoui, the festival is an excellent initiative as it gives musicians the opportunity to hear about trends in the industry and meet journalists, producers, and festival organisers.

“I hope that we have more opportunities like this one so that there will be more links between artists and festivals."

The programme included 28 live showcases, eight electronic showcases, and four brass bands, bringing together around 500 artists.

Visa For Music 2026 ran from 18 to 21 November and was attended by over 16,000 people