Pakistan: Emergency teams search for survivors beneath collapsed building

Emergency teams pulled one survivor alive from the ruins of a collapsed six-storey building in Karachi as rescuers raced to reach around 15 workers feared trapped beneath vast piles of concrete and twisted metal. Using heavy machinery and carving three access routes into the wreckage, crews from Pakistan’s main emergency service, Rescue 1122, carried injured victims away on stretchers to Medical Centre, though officials cautioned that the exact number of missing remained unconfirmed. The unfinished structure gave way while still under construction, leaving at least three people dead and 14 injured, according to Rescue 1122, following initial reports of between 10 and 14 hurt. As authorities investigate the cause of the disaster, the collapse has renewed concerns over lax building standards and weak safety enforcement in Karachi and across Pakistan.