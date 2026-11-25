France’s former president Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, singer Carla Bruni, are to face trial next year over alleged witness tampering.

Investigators have been probing the retraction of testimony by French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine

He had ​alleged that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi has sent Sarkozy millions of dollars in cash for his successful ​2007 presidential campaign.

Takieddine, who died last year, withdrew his accusations in a 2020 interview with French media.

This prompted accusations that Sarkozy and his wife had paid him to change his mind, something they have always denied.

The former president and his wife ​have been charged with receiving stolen goods, witness tampering and criminal ​conspiracy.

Last year Sarkozy became modern France's first former president to go to jail over seeking illegal campaign funding from Gaddafi in exchange for help restoring his international image.

The former head of state was freed from jail after 20 days pending his appeal, and an appeals court is to issue its ruling on Monday.

France's right-wing leader from 2007 to 2012 has been embroiled in legal woes since leaving office.

Sarkozy ​has also been convicted for corruption and influence peddling and illegal campaign financing over his ​failed 2012 re-election bid.