Madagascar's anti-corruption prosecutors have requested arrest warrants for former president Andry Rajoelina and his former prime minister, Christian Ntsay, over a scandal involving five Boeing aircraft transferred to Iran.

The two former leaders are facing accusations of complicity in financing terrorism and the acquisition of heavy weapons. The case centres on five Boeing 777s temporarily registered in Madagascar before being found in Iran in July 2025.

Prosecutors say the aircraft were transferred to an Iranian airline under international sanctions. The latest proceedings have also brought 13 additional suspects into the case, with 11 placed in pre-trial detention.

The new charges also extend to 32 people already implicated in the first phase of the investigation.

Rajoelina and Ntsay left Madagascar in October 2025 after being removed from power. The requested arrest warrants must still be approved by an investigating judge.

The case marks a significant development in the investigation into the controversial transfer of the aircraft and the role of former government officials.