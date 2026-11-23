Tanzania: Towering flames engulf beachfront hotels in Zanzibar

Thick black smoke rolled over the white sands of Nungwi Beach on Zanzibar’s northern tip after an afternoon fire at Makofi Hotel, whipped along by strong winds and thatched roofs, swept into adjacent resorts, restaurants and shops. Eyewitness mobile footage recorded buildings roaring with flames as tourists and locals scrambled down the beach, some hauling suitcases, others pitching in to help, until firefighters drawn from three stations subdued the blaze after approximately three hours. Although several hotel staff sustained injuries, officials confirmed that every one of the 183 tourists escaped unharmed, with more than 20 hotels in Mchangani and Matemwe stepping in to house displaced guests free of charge. Across the six affected hotels (Makofi, Z Hotel, Nungwi Garden, BR, Pasha and Sand Beach), four restaurants and about 40 shops, the scale of the damage poses an acute challenge for local businesses and workers in the semi-autonomous Tanzanian archipelago, where tourism is an economic mainstay. On Monday, investigators were still working to confirm whether the fire started in a bread-baking oven, as early accounts suggested, while Tourism and Antiquities Minister Nasra Nassor Omar urged patience ahead of an official inquiry and promised a rapid assessment to guide the government’s response.