Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a huge fire that engulfed six hotels along a popular beach in Zanzibar.

The blaze broke out on Saturday afternoon at Makofi Hotel on Nungwi beach at the northern end of the island. Fuelled by strong winds and thatched roofs, it rapidly spread to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters battled for three hours to bring the fire under control. Several hotel workers were injured and around 180 tourists evacuated.

Initial reports suggest the blaze may have started in an oven used to bake bread, but authorities have warned against speculation.

Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar is a popular tourist destination, known for its white sandy beaches, marine life and rich cultural heritage.