Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

9 people dead and 78 others hospitalized after eating sea turtle meat on Zanzibar's Pemba Island

9 people dead and 78 others hospitalized after eating sea turtle meat on Zanzibar's Pemba Island
A sea turtle is shown in this underwater photograph taken while scuba diving Friday, May 30, 2008,   -  
Copyright © africanews
DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP2008
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Zanzibar

Eight children and an adult died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago and 78 other people were hospitalized, authorities said Saturday.

Sea turtle meat is considered a delicacy by Zanzibar's people even though it periodically results in deaths from chelonitoxism, a type of food poisoning.

The adult who died late Friday was the mother of one of the children who succumbed earlier, said the Mkoani District medical officer, Dr. Haji Bakari. He said the turtle meat was consumed on Tuesday.

Bakari told The Associated Press that laboratory tests had confirmed all the victims had eaten sea turtle meat.

Authorities in Zanzibar, which is a semi-autonomous region of the East African nation of Tanzania, sent a disaster management team led by Hamza Hassan Juma, who urged people to avoid consuming sea turtles.

In November 2021, seven people, including a 3-year-old, died on Pemba after eating turtle meat while three others were hospitalized.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..