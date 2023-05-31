13 lives lost from toxic porridge consumption in Namibia

Thirteen individuals tragically lost their lives within a three-day period, while four others are currently in critical condition after consuming suspected poisonous food in Namibia.

According to local media, all the affected individuals were part of a household consisting of 22 people in Kayova village, situated in the northeastern region of Kavango.

The majority of the deceased were children who were reportedly in dire need of nourishment.

The health ministry, as cited by the state broadcaster NBC, revealed that the family had consumed porridge prepared with pearl millet flour and fermented sediment derived from a homemade beverage.

In response to the devastating incident, the ministry swiftly dispatched a team of professionals to offer psychological support and counseling to the grieving family.

Additionally, samples of the porridge have been sent to South Africa for testing, aiming to determine the presence of food poisoning.

The authorities are actively investigating the incident, and the affected family is receiving comprehensive assistance to cope with this heart-wrenching situation.