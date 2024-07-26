Paris Olympics: Fanzone celebrates African cultures and athletes

Africa Station is the place to be to celebrate African athletes and cultures during the Paris Olympics.

The fan zone is located in the north of the French capital and will host locals and tourists.

In addition to keeping up with the competition, visitors will enjoy African music, food and art and discover works by African craftsmen and women.

All 54 African countries have sent delegations this 33rd Olympiad.

Ivorian participant Okeleye akin Yao hopes many African athletes will win medals: "In the Olympic Games we know that Africa has a special particularity with lots of trophies and medals and Ihope we'll have more medals like European and American countries and others. This is our wish."

The Stade Robert Cesar has been transformed into an African village. Stalls shine an light on dozen of countries from the continent including the DRC, Cote d'Ivoire and Morocco.

The initiative is championed by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the city of Ile-Saint-Denis.

"We are here to share with visitors the Algerian heritage and culture which are of abundance. We want to show our "kaada" (traditional evenings) where all our families gather," Khoudri Hakima said.

According to ANOCA, it is estimated that Africa Station will welcome more than 1,300 visitors daily.

All entertainment will be free of charge, although some concerts will be ticketed.

The Africa station will host shows, exhibitions, and meetings with athletes throughout the Olympics. Special events will also be held during the Paralympic will also be held.