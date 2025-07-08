Small boat crossings by migrants in northern France on the rise

From the start of the year, over 20,000 men, women, and children have made it to the United Kingdom – which is 7,000 more than during the equivalent period in 2024. At least 15 individuals have perished while trying to cross.

In the forests and dunes of northern France, the faces may change, but the stories remain constant: pain, hope, and survival.

As the number of attempts to cross the Channel to England increases, exiles keep arriving along the Opal Coast, worn out from months, sometimes years, of wandering.

Qassim, a 26-year-old Palestinian, shows the signs of a grueling journey.

He spent four days in the woods near Dunkirk without food, tormented by the thought of his wife Anouar, who was arrested the day before during a storm.

The couple still dreams of crossing together, along with their daughters.

A survivor of an Israeli bombing in Gaza during his teenage years, Qassim has had a prematurely greying beard ever since, which he attributes to “a shock.”

His exile began in Egypt, took him to Yemen, and then to Europe, including a stay in an overcrowded detention camp in Turkey.

Anouar was released after 24 hours, and applause erupted in the camp upon her return.

Not far away, Ummy, a mother of three from Kenya, is also living in the forest.

Fleeing violence and threats, she spent over two months journeying through Yemen, Libya, and Italy, mostly on foot or in makeshift boats.

She recounted scenes of extreme violence.

Now, she hopes to reach the United Kingdom.

"We know it’s dangerous. But what can we do here? We have no family, no job, no money, and no place to stay," she said.

In another camp, Ali, a 29-year-old from Somalia, shares his own story.

After spending 10 years in Switzerland — where a workplace accident left him jobless and undocumented — he is now trying to reach the U.K.

"I know the route I want to take isn’t easy. Maybe I could die, maybe I’ll make it - I know that," Ali said.

"The biggest problem is this: my whole family is behind me, and they’re counting on me. I carry the responsibility of my entire family."

In the face of such distress, local citizens are stepping up.

The grassroots collective “Alors on Aide,” founded in Wimereux, continues its quiet daily efforts: providing meals, blankets, listening, and sometimes emergency shelter.

"We occasionally assist individuals or families facing significant hardships," stated Sylvie Baudelet, a volunteer.

But local authorities criticize the government's lack of action.

As per U.K. government statistics, in 2025, more than 20,000 individuals crossed in the first six months — a 50% rise compared to 2024.

This trend may result in a new yearly high, exceeding the 37,000 crossings noted in 2024 and nearing the 46,000 recorded in 2022.