Niger River boat accident kills at least 26 people in Nigeria

Nigeria
An accident involving a boat carrying passengers on the Niger River in north-central Nigeria has killed at least 26 people, an official said Wednesday.
The accident happened Tuesday in the Ibaji area of Kogi state. The passengers were mostly traders headed to a market in neighboring Edo State, said Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi state commissioner for information.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
“This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, as well as the entire Ibaji local government area, in this moment of grief,” Fanwo said in a statement.
Kogi state government will work with federal agencies to improve waterway safety and prevent a repeat of such accidents, Fanwo said.
Boat accidents are common during the rainy season in remote areas of Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.
The accidents often are caused by overloaded and poorly maintained vessels, which analysts say often operate without life jackets.
At least 31 people were killed last month when an overloaded boat hit a tree trunk in the Borgu area of Niger state.
Go to video
Boat capsizes in Congo, killing at least 86, most of them students
11:17
Bridging the legal gap in Africa’s digital boom {Business Africa}
01:51
Somalia celebrates the International Day for Women in Maritime
11:15
Africa CEO Forum 2025: Nuclear, AI, and Infrastructure in focus [Business Africa]
Go to video
Boat catches fire in Congo killing at least 50 people
Go to video
Egypt's revenue from the Suez Canal plunged sharply in 2024