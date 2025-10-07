Nigeria’s life expectancy ranked lowest globally

Nigeria now stands as the world’s lowest life expectancy, according to a new United Nations data for 2025, which confirms a national average of just 54.9 years. This statistic, highlighted in the latest UN global health report, places Nigeria behind every other country in the world.

The numbers show men in Nigeria live an average of 54.3 years, while women reach 54.9, each figure far below Africa’s continental average and less than three-quarters of the global benchmark of 73.7 years. For comparison, Chad and the Central African Republic barely surpass Nigeria, with life expectancies of 55.2 and 57.7 years, respectively.

Why is this the case

Experts link Nigeria’s dismal ranking to persistent health system challenges, including a high burden of infectious diseases, poor access to quality care, and frequent health worker strikes. Widespread insecurity, poverty, and environmental pollution compound the crisis, reflecting the broader structural struggles impacting millions of Nigerians daily.

These statistics come at a time of increased focus on global health inequalities, with calls rising for urgent government and international interventions. Public health advocates warn that unless Nigeria addresses critical shortages in medical infrastructure and tackles the underlying socio-economic issues, its population will remain among the world’s most vulnerable.

The UN report underscores that Nigeria’s situation is not simply a health challenge but a warning signal for social and economic progress. As world leaders prepare for upcoming global summits, Nigeria’s record-low life expectancy demands action and stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform.