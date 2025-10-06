Nigeria: E1 powerboat championship makes African debut in Lagos

Champagne was sprayed in Lagos this weekend, not for a car race but for an electric boat competition. The waters of Lagos Lagoon were the stage of the latest race in the E1 series, the first all-electric powerboat racing championship.

Sunday’s race in Nigeria marked the series’ maiden grand prix in Africa.

The event featured teams piloting battery-powered hydrofoil boats known as RaceBirds, which glide above the water to reduce drag and emissions.

Team Brazil took its first win of the season in Lagos. "This win in Lagos for Team Brazil is very important. It's the best result so far in the season, so it's amazing," said Team Brazil pilot Ieva Millere-Hagin.

The E1 series was launched in 2024 in the wake of other electric racing championships like the Formula E series.

The nine teams taking part in the 2025 season have celebrity backers including former Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, US actor Will Smith and former Ivorian football player Didier Drogba.

"Didier [Drogba] is one of our team owners, and he was very passionate about bringing the race" to Africa, said E1 Series managing director John Williams.

E1 organisers said they hoped to expand the number of teams competing from nine to 12 and increase the race calendar.

Williams also said the series hoped to "to do many more races here in Lagos going forward."

The Lagos government estimates the event could generate up to $100 million in tourism and hospitality revenue.

"It was a way to show the strength and the extent into which Nigeria can bring together massive events like this because we're the first African country to do this sort of thing," said Oluwadamilola Osundhin, who attended the race.

Lagos was the sixth city to stage the E1 championship this year, withing other racing venues including Jeddah, Doha and Monaco.

The season will conclude in Miami in November.