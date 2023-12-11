Didier Drogba joins E1 racing series as team owner

Didier Drogba, one of the biggest names in world football over the last two decades, and his partner Gabrielle LeMaire will become new team owners in the UIM E1 World Championship.

The Ivory Coast striker, who won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, and who also played for Marseille, Galatasaray, Shanghai Shenhua and Montreal Impact will enter his own team called Team Drogba under the colourful Ivory Coast flag for the inaugural season of the world’s first all-electric raceboat championship, getting underway later this year.

Drogba joins Seven-times Super Bowl champion Tom Brady who was unveiled as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship in July.

The others are tennis great Rafa Nadal and Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez.

Throughout his career and in retirement, Drogba has risen to a leading role in promoting sustainability and environmental awareness, alongside his partner Gabrielle.

Drogba’s leadership in protecting the environment and promoting sustainability align with the ambition of E1 Series’ Blue Impact program to restore at scale the marine ecosystems in the waterfronts of the cities where it races. The E1 Blue Impact program will be led by Carlos Duarte, E1’s Chief Scientist, and one of the world’s top marine biologists.