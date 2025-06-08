Japan: host city Tokyo unveils World Athletics Championship medals

With 100 days to go until the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, the local organizers revealed the official medal design on Thursday in Tokyo, marking a significant milestone on the road to the global event.

Japan will host the athletics world championships for the third time, following Tokyo in 1991 and Osaka in 2007.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike encouraged fans to help pack the National Stadium and support the athletes, emphasizing the power of collective enthusiasm to elevate the event's atmosphere. She highlighted how this year’s medal represents the hard work and perseverance of athletes who have trained relentlessly for their chance to stand on the podium.

The Championships, which will see their twentieth edition this year, will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21 at the Japan National Stadium.