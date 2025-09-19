Collen Kebinatshipi leads Botswana to glory in men's 400m final

In a thrilling conclusion to the men's 400m final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Botswana's 21-year-old Collen Kebinatshipi made history, becoming the first athlete from his country to win a world title in a men's event.

He set a national record with a time of 43.53 seconds, edging out Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, who secured silver with a national record of 43.72 seconds.

Botswana also took home bronze, with 24-year-old Bayapo Ndori finishing in 44.20 seconds after the dogged challenge of Jamaica's 33-year-old Rusheen McDonald faded in the closing stages, with a resulting fourth place in 44.28.

Kebinatshipi expressed his excitement, saying, "This is my first title, and it feels crazy. I'm proud of our progress as a nation and as a continent."

The final showcased emerging talents, with none of the previous year's champions in the race, making it a wide-open competition. The event was marked by impressive performances, signaling a bright future for athletics in Botswana and beyond.