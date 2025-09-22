Welcome to Africanews

Cycling world unites in Kigali as Remco Evenepoel and Marlen Reusser shine in time trials

Rwanda

The UCI Road World Championships officially launched in Kigali with the theme “Riding New Heights,” drawing over 1,000 attendees, including elite riders, national federation delegates, cycling officials, and dignitaries from around the world.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel reaffirmed his dominance in the Men’s Individual Time Trial (ITT), claiming his third consecutive world title. He completed the 40.6 kilometre course in 49 minutes and 6 seconds, following previous victories in Glasgow (2023) and Zurich (2024).

“Both the training and the race went well,” Evenepoel said. “I came here with an open mindset and ready for every situation.”

Australian cyclist Jay Vine, who finished third, credited his support team for the strong performance.

“We’ve got a whole team behind us getting straight in this race,” said Vine. “We’ll celebrate with the team and do a long ride tomorrow.”

In the Women’s Elite ITT, Swiss cyclist Marlen Reusser finally topped the podium, clocking 43 minutes and 9 seconds over the 31.2 kilometre course. After several near-misses in previous years, the win marks her first world title.

This year’s championship is historic, with 106 countries participating, 35 from Africa, the highest ever for the continent.

