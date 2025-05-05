Monastir Tops Sahara, Kriol Star Advances

US Monastir have emerged as champions of the Sahara Conference in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL), closing their campaign at Dakar Arena in Senegal with four wins and two losses.

The Tunisian side secured their place in the playoffs alongside Angola’s Petro de Luanda — but it was Kriol Star of Cape Verde who delivered the tournament’s biggest surprise.

In a dramatic final group-stage clash, Kriol Star shocked defending champions Petro Luanda, notching a third victory that sealed their unlikely spot in the BAL playoffs. The upset has cemented their status as this year's breakout team.

"I feel good, I feel great," said Kriol Star center Lewis Igho Uvwo (A.T.R.O.S.). "I didn’t think we’d win today, but I just played with all my heart. Big love to the fans, the people in Cape Verde, everyone watching from home — thank you for your support."

The mood was far more somber for host club ASC Ville de Dakar. After an impressive start — including wins over both Monastir and Petro — the Senegalese team faltered in the final stretch, ending their run with a disappointing loss to Monastir, their fourth in the tournament.

"When I talk about disappointment, it’s about the way we started," said ASC head coach Libasse Faye. "We thought we were on course for a great campaign. But we were caught out — both in results and in our game."

With Monastir, Petro Luanda, and Kriol Star now advancing, they join Egypt’s Al Ittihad of Alexandria and Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers in the next stage. The remaining three playoff slots will be filled after the Nile Conference, scheduled to take place in Kigali from May 17 to 25.