Emotional ceremony as Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal retires

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has hung up his racquet in an emotional farewell to the sport and his fans.

In his last professional match on Tuesday, he was knocked out of the Davis Cup in Spain’s quarter-final defeat to the Netherlands in Malaga.

Holding back tears during a nearly 15-minute-long speech, he thanked fans for their affection over the years.

Nadal said he leaves the saying he leaves the sport with peace of mind having “having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about”.

The tennis star cried during the post-match ceremony to honour him as fans shouted his name from the stands.

A video showed highlights from his more than two decades on tour and a collection of tributes from current and former tennis players and other sporting stars.

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during his career, his first at the age of 19, as one of the 'Big Three' tennis players alongside rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

In October, the 38-year-old announced on social media that the 2024 season would be his last, saying his body would no longer allow him to compete at the highest level.