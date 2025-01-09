Welcome to Africanews

Naomi Osaka resumes training in Melbourne after birth of daughter

Japan's Naomi Osaka plays a forehand return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Australia Open

Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was back on the training court in Melbourne on Thursday.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is making her comeback after taking a break from tennis in 2023 for the birth of her daughter.

Osaka returned to competitive play last year, but the former world number one has not yet regained her previous form.

Her last title came from her win at the 2021 Australian Open.

For the second consecutive year, Osaka will compete against France's Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Australian Open.

Garcia eliminated Osaka in their opening match at the 2024 Australian Open.

Last Sunday, Naomi Osaka had to retire due to injury after the first set of the ASB Classic final in Auckland, New Zealand, handing the title to Clara Tauson of Denmark.

Osaka won the first set 6-4 and seemed to be in control, but during the break, she received treatment for an abdominal injury and chose not to continue.

