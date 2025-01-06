Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz propel USA to United Cup victory

if you ever visit the home of Coco Gauff, don't expect to see her US Open championship trophy on display.

The American star revealed on Monday that the silverware from her 2023 title in New York is tucked away in a safe.

The admission came as Gauff and her USA teammates celebrated their 2025 United Cup victory near Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Asked about named the United Cup Most Valuable Player, Gauff said it was great to get the honour and that the trophy is one she "might actually leave outside the box."

Teammate Taylor Fritz then reminded her she has a US Open trophy, but Gauff replied that it was not on display.

"The US Open trophy is in a safe," she said through laughter.

The USA victory was its second in the three-year history of the United Cup and also the second title for Fritz.

The Americans won the inaugural tournament before Germany won last year