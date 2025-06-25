John Cena and Idris Elba-starring action film "Heads of State" premieres in New York

It could become one of the feel-good movies of the summer. The cast of “Heads of State” walked the red carpet in New York on Tuesday for the film’s world premiere.

In this action-comedy, Idris Elba stars as Sam Clarke, the British Prime Minister, while John Cena plays his rival Will Derringer, a former action movie star turned President of the United States.

Derringer is stubborn, obsessed by his image and his popularity. For some, Cena’s role is reminiscent of current US President Donald Trump.

“Some people would think about a [particular] president. I take the job title as an identity that everyone knows”, Cena said.

“You don't have to grab bag from any leader of the past. You can make up your own character."

In the movie, the UK Prime Minister and the US President are forced to team up when targeted by a deadly foreign enemy.

"Heads of State” is the third feature film by director Ilya Naishuller, after "Hardcore Henry" (2015) and "Nobody" (2021).

Naishuller is used to mixing action and humour in his films, but the comedy aspect was a challenge for Idris Elba.

"Comedy doesn't come to me naturally. I think I'm funny, but it's a whole different game when you're working with someone like John Cena, who's really funny, and Priyanka, really funny. But I had a good time flexing my wings in the comedy", Elba said on the red carpter.

Elba and Cena’s characters must set aside their differences to stop a global conspiracy.

To that end, they receive the help of an MI6 agent played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor is a veteran of action movies.

"I've done a lot of action pieces in my career, so I kind of trust my body. It's part of my skill set. But I also work with an amazing stunt team, and when you get to do that, you kind of push the limits", Chopra Jonas said.

“Heads of State” was picked up by Amazon Studios in 2020, with Elba and Cena attached to the project from the start. The two actors had already co-starred together in "The Suicide Squad" (2021).

Naishuller's film also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino.

“Heads of State” begins screening globally on 2 July 2025 on Prime Video.