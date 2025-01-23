Rare blossom of the corpse flower in Sydney

On Thursday, thousands of enthusiasts came to a greenhouse in Sydney, Australia, to admire the bloom of an endangered tropical plant. The Amorphophallus titanum, nicknamed "Putricia" by its fans, bloomed and gave off a foul smell of rotting flesh. Many visitors queued up to admire the 1.6 metre high flower, which smelt like a corpse. The bloom, the first in 15 years at the Royal Sydney Botanic Garden, generated an incredible response, with more than 13,000 admirers. In the wild, the plant only flowers every 7 to 10 years.