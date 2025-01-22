The conflict in Congo is intensifying, causing more and more civilians to flee

Intensified fighting between M23 rebels and the Congolese army has forced civilians to flee the Nzulo camp for displaced persons, near Goma in eastern Congo. The decades-long conflict involves more than 100 armed groups fighting for control of the mineral-rich region. The M23 recently took control of key towns, including Minova and Masisi, cutting off supply routes to Goma. The UN reports that more than 237,000 people have been displaced this year, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.