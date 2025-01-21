Ursula von der Leyen reaffirms EU's commitment to Paris climate agreement

The European Union will remain committed to the Paris climate agreement, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw once again, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. She called the accord “humanity’s best hope” against global warming and urged international cooperation. Von der Leyen also stressed the importance of limiting tariffs and sanctions to avoid a “global race to the bottom”, highlighting the need for economic stability alongside environmental action. Trump’s controversial move has sparked debate in Davos, where discussions range from climate policies to electric vehicles. Greenpeace activists disrupted the start of the summit, unveiling a banner which read "Tax the super-rich!" inside the venue as the forum opened, with President Trump dominating discussions on his first day back in office.