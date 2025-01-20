Watch Israeli hostages' tearful reunion with families after ceasefire

Three Israeli hostages were reunited with their families in an emotional homecoming on Sunday, following their release as part of a ceasefire agreement. Romi Gonen, 24, abducted from the Nova music festival, and Emily Damari, 28, along with Doron Steinbrecher, 31, kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, returned to Israel under the truce. Despite initial health concerns, all three were able to walk unaided and will remain in hospital for observation. Outside the hospital, hundreds gathered, dancing and cheering to celebrate their return. The ceasefire, raising hopes of ending the 15-month conflict, includes the phased release of 33 additional hostages over six weeks. In exchange, Israel will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.