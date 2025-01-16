Welcome to Africanews

Gaza celebrates as Israel and Hamas reportedly reach ceasefire deal

People in Deir-al-Balah, Gaza, celebrated as Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, offering hope to end 15 months of devastating conflict. The agreement includes the phased release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israel, allowing displaced people in Gaza to return to their homes. Humanitarian aid will also flow unhindered into Gaza. Qatar’s prime minister announced the ceasefire would start on Sunday, following weeks of negotiations in Doha. Details, including the list of released prisoners, are still being finalised and are pending Israeli cabinet approval.

