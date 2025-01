Sednaya Prison: A Haunting Legacy of Assad's Brutality, Says UN Official

Thousands of detainees were tortured and killed there under the Assad regime. Syrian lawyer Lama Rifai has been documenting writings left by former inmates. Türk also met a former detainee who recounted brutal treatment, including extrajudicial executions. The prison, inaccessible to international bodies, has long been a symbol of regime oppression.