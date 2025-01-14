Demonstration in front of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem to demand agreement on Gaza hostages

Demonstrators formed a human chain in front of the Israeli parliament to demand the release of all hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants. Talks between Israel and Hamas, which have been conducted indirectly for over a year, are aimed at exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners. However, negotiations have stalled on several points, including the details of the exchange, the duration of the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The families of the Israeli hostages are holding rallies to demand an agreement.