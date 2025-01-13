Welcome to Africanews

Estonia's Jaan Roose completes stunning Dubai skyscrapers walk at over 200 metres height

Three-time world champion slackliner Jaan Roose achieved another world-first highline walk between the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, standing 224 meters high and spanning 100 meters. This feat marked the start of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event for the content creator economy. Roose’s achievement, with the futuristic Dubai skyscrapers as a backdrop, is one of his most visually stunning to date.

Dubai United Arab Emirates Sport World record

