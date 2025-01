Berlin Zoo's new play area for baby pandas

Born in 2024, the sisters are now old enough to leave their small playpen for a more spacious and stimulating environment. In their new play area, Leni and Lotti have plenty of room to crawl, climb and explore under the watchful eye of their 11-year-old mother, Meng Meng. Zoo staff hope that this transition will support the healthy development of the pandas as they continue to grow and thrive.